Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

