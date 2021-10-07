Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
