Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,178. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.