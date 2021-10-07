Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry, year to date. The company has been gaining on its solid direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, which remained a driver in second-quarter 2021. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and cruised past the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by strong fundamental business revival, along with better-than-expected performance in U.S. wholesale and the DTC brick & mortar businesses. DTC e-commerce sales continued to rise, with consumers’ increased preference for online shopping. Certainly, Columbia Sportswear is well positioned to gain from the existing consumer and outdoor patterns. Despite witnessing escalated ocean freight costs and pandemic-led supply-chain bottlenecks, management raised its top- and bottom-line guidance, though it trimmed the gross margin view.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

