Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $13.52 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 1.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

SPR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 16,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.