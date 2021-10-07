Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 103,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. AT&T makes up approximately 0.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.