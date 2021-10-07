Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 34,892 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,882 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 34,892 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 5.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $45,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock traded up $15.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average is $277.65. The company has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

