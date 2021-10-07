Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.15.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

