Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.82% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000.

FCOR opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

