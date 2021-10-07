Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

