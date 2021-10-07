Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $490,000 in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 38.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,044,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,446 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,236,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

ISLE opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.