Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $485,000 Investment in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,825,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADEX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $9.92.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

