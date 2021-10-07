Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,394 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $2,874,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $571,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.