Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $483,000 Position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of Flame Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLME opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

