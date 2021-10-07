Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

OTCMKTS CFFVU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

