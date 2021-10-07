Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $7,692,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

