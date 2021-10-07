Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 6,155 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 63.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 264,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

