Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 8,751 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.73. 173,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

