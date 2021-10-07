Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $802,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after buying an additional 70,706 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 12,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

