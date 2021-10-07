Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 1,764 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

CVX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.57. 203,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

