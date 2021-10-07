Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 106.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $105.89. 2,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,435. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

