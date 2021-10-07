Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

