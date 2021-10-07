Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 9,903 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.