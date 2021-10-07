Comparing China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A Trustmark 27.89% 11.77% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Minsheng Banking and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trustmark has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.66%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trustmark $754.95 million 2.75 $160.02 million $2.56 12.96

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

Trustmark beats China Minsheng Banking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

