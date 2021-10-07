Comparing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -81.26% -23.80% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.73%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $18.29 billion 0.47 $8.25 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats AST SpaceMobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

