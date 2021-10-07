Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 30,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66. Compass has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

