Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $212.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.51 million and the highest is $217.30 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $842.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 238,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

