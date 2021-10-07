Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

