Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.34

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 5834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

