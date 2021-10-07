Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 92,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,959,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

