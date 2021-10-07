Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.