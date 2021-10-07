Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.54

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Conceal has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $220,625.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,968.37 or 1.00125403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00066693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00351623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.00582120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00230488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,725,982 coins and its circulating supply is 11,588,391 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

