CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.28

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 15575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

