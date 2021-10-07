Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STZ traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.01. 8,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.04.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

