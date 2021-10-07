Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $226.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.46. 23,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.