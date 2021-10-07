Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $145,032.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00231523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

