Contrasting Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katy Industries and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems $65.46 million 2.42 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -85.62

Katy Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amtech Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Katy Industries and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems -1.56% -1.43% -1.10%

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Katy Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

