Contrasting Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 34.28 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 4.81 $9.07 million $0.26 42.65

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -34.55% -28.67% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.36%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Zynex beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

