Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $533.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

