Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Coral Products stock opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.93 million and a P/E ratio of -35.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.60. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,492.29). Also, insider David Low acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32). Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,000 over the last quarter.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

