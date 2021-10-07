Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.07% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 135,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 1,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.