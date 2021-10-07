Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Corning by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 139,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,001,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

