Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

