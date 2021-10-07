Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CRVS stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.