Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

