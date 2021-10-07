Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Covanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.