Cowen Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $83.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

V.F. stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

