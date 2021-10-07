CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CYN opened at GBX 153.65 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The stock has a market cap of £102.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.11.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
