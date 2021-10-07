Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

