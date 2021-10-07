Credit Suisse Group Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $209.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $212.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.21.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $195.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.54. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

