Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 74,006 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,006 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 4.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $30,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 75,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,262. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

